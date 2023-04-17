Blueberry and Banana Nut Muffin Varieties

Prairie City Bakery has added Coffee House Muffins to its lineup of offerings. The new muffins come in two classic flavors — Blueberry and Banana Nut. Made with real fruit, the Blueberry flavor is bursting with juicy, plump blueberries, while Banana Nut is loaded with sweet banana puree and crunchy walnuts.

Individually wrapped and weighing in at 4 ounces each, Coffee House Muffins are the perfect size for a satisfying snack or light breakfast option. With a 45-day shelf life from thaw, they offer extended shelf stability without sacrificing quality.

Prairie City Bakery Inc.

www.pcbakery.com