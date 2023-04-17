Love’s Opens Location in South Carolina

The new travel center adds 91 truck parking spaces and 90 jobs in Piedmont, S.C.

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened a new location in Piedmont, S.C., on Thursday, April 13. The travel stop, located off Interstate 85 at 1805 Easley Highway, adds 90 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces in Anderson County, S.C.

“Love’s is excited to grow again in South Carolina, providing another clean, safe place for customers to enjoy our Highway Hospitality,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Our 13th location in the state continues Love’s commitment to giving customers the friendly service they need and getting them back on the road quickly.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet

Hardee’s

91 truck parking spaces

81 car parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

RV dump

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Speedco (opening May 1)

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Woodmont High School in Piedmont, S.C.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 610 Love’s locations in 42 states and 22 EZ GO locations. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.