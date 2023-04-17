Mashgin Collaborates With PDI on Self-Checkout System

The collaboration allows Mashgin to easily deploy its computer vision self-checkout system at retailers who use PDI Technologies.

Mashgin transactions can now automatically and seamlessly flow into the retailer accounting and reporting features of PDI Enterprise, which eliminates the manual tasks of data manipulation and accounting reconciliation. The integration can be implemented in as little as a week, allowing retailers to take advantage of Mashgin’s frictionless checkout while also ensuring that price book and related data are always correct and up to date. Additionally, the integration simplifies accounting by reconciling between a convenience store’s primary point-of-sale (POS) and Mashgin, which keeps reporting consistent across stores that use Mashgin and those that have not yet been upgraded to Mashgin’s frictionless self-checkout.

“We’re really pleased with the boost of speed and convenience that Mashgin has brought to our customers in our downtown Charleston location,” said Jon Rier, Refuel’s chief financial officer. “Having the direct connection between Mashgin and PDI has made the accounting and price book processes really smooth and has us excited to expand high-speed self-checkout in other locations very soon.”

“Our goal is to unlock the power of retailer data to enable faster and better decision-making across the convenience ecosystem,” said Jeff Hassman, vice president of product strategy and partnerships at PDI Technologies. “The integration of Mashgin and PDI is a game changer for retailers looking to upgrade their self-checkout experience while keeping price book and other key data synchronized across stores and POS.”

Mashgin kiosks are already deployed at more than 2,700 locations worldwide, including convenience stores, major league sports stadiums, airports, corporate cafeterias, ski resorts and entertainment venues. Powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision, Mashgin kiosks utilize multiple cameras to identify food and goods with 99.9% accuracy and ring them up simultaneously. There’s no need to find and scan barcodes. Customers simply place their items on the Mashgin kiosk tray and are instantly ready to pay.

“Our collaboration with PDI is another important step forward for Mashgin as we work to become a convenient solution for as many retailers as possible by offering integration with market-leading back office and payment providers,” said Jack Hogan, vice president of strategic partnerships at Mashgin.

Transactions on Mashgin are up to 400% faster than a typical cashier and are proven to increase customer throughput by 96% — resulting in shorter lines, more sales and happier customers. Convenience stores using Mashgin process up to 70% of eligible transactions via Mashgin kiosks. Retailers who want to deploy Mashgin have the ability to do so in days, which is significantly faster compared to other frictionless technologies, which typically need months to implement.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator.

PDI Technologies serves over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users.