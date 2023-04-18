Altaine Partners With Uber Eats

The partnership with Uber Eats allows Altaine clients to offer their customers a convenient way to order food.

Altaine has completed full integration with Uber Eats for delivery and onsite order management. This means that Altaine’s clients can now offer their customers a seamless and convenient way to order and enjoy their food, whether they want to dine in, take away or get it delivered. Altaine also supports the requirements of c-store and grocery orders where optimizing picking orders in-store becomes crucial.

With Uber Eats integration, Altaine’s cloud-based Q-Mgr order management system can automatically send or receive orders from the Uber Eats platform, where they can be picked up by nearby drivers and delivered to the customers’ location. Items can be managed at line-item level, and automatic substitution suggestions for out-of-stock items are available. This eliminates the need for manual entry or separate in-store devices, saving time and reducing errors.

By partnering with Uber Eats, Altaine is committed to providing its clients with the best solutions for their business needs. Altaine believes that this integration will help its clients grow their sales, reach new customers and streamline their operations.

Altaine has been developing a wide array of intellectual property since 2002, giving clients everything they need to succeed in a digital world.