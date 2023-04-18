Parkland to Launch New Loyalty Partnership

Parkland and Aeroplan's multi-year loyalty agreement will launch in the fall of 2023, with all of Parkland’s Canadian fuel and convenience brands participating.

Parkland Corp. engaged in a new loyalty partnership with Air Canada’s Aeroplan, a Canadian travel loyalty program. The partnership will launch in the fall of 2023.

“We are thrilled to come together with the Parkland family of brands to offer Aeroplan members a new way to earn and redeem points in their everyday lives,” said Mark Nasr, president of Aeroplan. “Our members have long been asking for a fuel partner, and Parkland’s extensive reach across Canada, their best-in-class retail experience, and their investments in low carbon fuels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure make them the perfect fit.”

“Our strategic partnership with Aeroplan unites two great Canadian loyalty programs and propels Parkland’s loyalty and organic growth strategies,” said Parkland Canada President Ian White. “Parkland’s purpose is to power journeys, and to partner with Canada’s premier travel loyalty program and largest airline is a natural extension of our customer proposition. We are excited to work with Aeroplan to accelerate momentum in our JOURNIE Rewards program and provide our customers with even greater choice and value.”

Together, the Aeroplan and JOURNIE Rewards loyalty programs will have a broader platform to build deeper engagement with millions of members across Canada, providing increased earning and redemption opportunities, greater choice in accessing new benefits and an unmatched loyalty experience. More details will be available leading up to the launch in fall of 2023.

Aeroplan offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network, encompassing over 45 airlines serving about 1,400 destinations across the globe. Aeroplan members can redeem for flight rewards on any available Air Canada flight, without blackouts or restrictions, and they don’t pay cash surcharges for redemptions. Aeroplan redemption flights operated by Air Canada are automatically compensated using carbon offsets provided by CHOOOSE, Air Canada’s provider.

Parkland’s JOURNIE Rewards loyalty program provides its customers access to rewards and benefits as they shop across its coast-to-coast network of over 1,100 participating fuel and convenience stores. With real-time fuel discounts, free merchandise and targeted offers, members earn through their purchases of fuel, convenience items, food and other services at its participating Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer, Fas Gas and ON the RUN retail locations.

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, Parkland has developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting its customers’ needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging.