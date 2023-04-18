Stewart’s Shops Offers New Products, Deals

Stewart’s Cinnamon Sugar Roll Hot Coffee and Stewart’s Taco Pizza can be found in the chain's c-stores.

Stewart’s Shops decided to roll out new and returning products for its customers this spring. For a limited time, Stewart’s Cinnamon Sugar Roll Hot Coffee made its way back into shops.

Customers can indulge in the fresh-baked taste of rich vanilla with creamy butter, sweet sugar and brown bakery cinnamon flavor. It’s meant to taste just like the warm, sweet fluffy dough at the core of a fresh cinnamon roll.

This coffee can be paired with a Stewart’s warm and tasty cinnamon roll for extra cinnamon flavor.

Customers can also choose to enhance any hot or iced coffee and cold brew with International Delight’s Cinnabon-flavored coffee creamer, available in all shops.

Stewart’s Taco Pizza is another treat customers can expect to see. This Ranchero Style Pizza has sauce seasoned with chili peppers, onion, garlic and more. Savory ground beef is sprinkled on top in addition to some buttery, flavorful, melted cheddar cheese.

The pizza can be customized with ingredients at Stewart’s c-stores, such as salsa, sour cream and/or fresh lettuce. Taco Pizza is an alternative to traditional pizza and is great for anyone who loves the flavors of Mexican cuisine.

Different pizza options include Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon Chicken Ranch, Supreme and Breakfast. Customers can either buy a whole pie or just a slice.

In addition to Stewart’s Cinnamon Sugar Roll Hot Coffee and Stewart’s Taco Pizza, the chain is also dropping egg prices by $1 on all sizes. Stewart’s sources all its eggs from Thomas Poultry Farm in Schuylerville, N.Y. It picks up approximately 51,600 individual eggs from the farm each day.

Finally, for Stewart’s customers this week, customers can buy one Stewart’s Color Changing cup and get one free in its shops and online.