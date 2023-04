Rockstar has unveiled the all-new Rockstar Recovery Strawberry Lemonade — a bright blend of citrusy sweetness, enriched with collagen, vitamin C and coconut water.

The non-carbonated energy drink contains 160 milligrams of caffeine, electrolytes for taste and a 100% daily value of vitamin B. The can sports a bright pink color with the brand’s signature star on the front to make the beverage stand out on shelves.

PepsiCo Inc.

