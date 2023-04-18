Tuna and Salmon Poke Bowls

Konscious Foods has announced the release of its frozen Poke Bowls, containing organic rice topped with plant-based fish, edamame, corn, mango and sauce. The meal comes in two varieties — Tuna Poke and Salmon Poke.

Like all Konscious Foods products, these Poke Bowls are made from high-quality, clean ingredients and are non-GMO Project verified, gluten free, 100% plant based and organic where possible. The Tuna Poke and Salmon Poke Bowls have a suggested retail price of $8.99 per bowl.

