Buc-ee’s Set to Expand to Virginia

The new Buc-ee's travel center — located in New Kent, Va. — is expected to bring in $60 million and 175 full-time jobs.

Texas-based chain Buc-ee’s has announced plans to open a new travel center in New Kent, Va. — the chain’s first Virginia location. The decision has led to numerous incentive packages from leaders in New Kent County, Va.

The new site is estimated to bring 175 jobs to the county, in addition to $60 million in investment, reported the Daily Press. As a result, Buc-ee’s will be receiving a grant equal to the BPOL (Business, Professional and Occupational License) taxes and a 50% portion of the food and beverage tax. The incentive was approved by a vote of 4-0 from the board of supervisors.

The new travel center will boast 74,000 square feet and feature 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces. It is expected that the new site will be functional by 2027, the Daily Press also said. The chain currently operates more than 50 travel centers throughout the country, with its main focus on the Texas market.

New Kent, Va., leaders and community members are excited for the impact that the new store will have on the local economy and the effects the store will have on the community in general.

Founded in 1982, the Texas-based chain continues its multi-state expansion that started in 2019, increasing its store count to 58 across the country. The chain is also known for being a world record holder for operating the world’s largest convenience store.