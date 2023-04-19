Sheetz Continues Gas Price Reduction

Sheetz announced it will continue helping customers at the pump by reducing the price of E85 to $1.85 a gallon. This is a limited-time offer that is available now and will run through April 30.

E85, or Flex Fuel, is offered at more than 375 Sheetz store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. This reduction is available at all Sheetz locations that sell E85.

E85 is approved for use only in “flexible fuel vehicles” designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85% ethanol (E85). Customers can check their owner’s manual to see if their car is able to run with E85.

This grade contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is a cleaner burning fuel than other fuel grades. Because of its high octane and clean burning, the summer blend of E85 is a popular low-cost alternative to racing fuel for many sports vehicles with compatible engines.

It is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15 or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuels quickly through the Sheetz app or website.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 24,000 employees. Sheetz’s menu of made-to-order sandwiches and salads are ordered through unique touchscreen order point terminals. Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.