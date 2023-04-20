Franke Coffee Systems Brand Ambassador to Appear at Expo

Franke Coffee Systems appointed a new brand ambassador and world champion barista, Wojciech Tysler. Tysler is to join its North Americas team at the 2023 Specialty Coffee Expo in Portland, Ore., at Booth #1429. Tysler, who is based in Ireland, has partnered with Franke globally as a consultant and brand ambassador to strengthen its position as an innovative and pioneering manufacturer of fully automatic coffee machines that meet the highest standards in terms of coffee quality.

Since 2015, Tysler has won multiple barista championships.

Tysler will provide in-depth insights into the world of Franke’s fully automatic coffee machines while at the show on April 21 and 22. And he will discuss topics and trends relevant to baristas and the coffee community.

During the show, Tysler will showcase his barista skills with signature drinks, share industry insights and demonstrate how the Franke S700 allows him to unleash his passion for coffee. Visitors will have the chance to watch Franke’s brand ambassador’s demo of latte art on April 21 and April 22 between the hours of 2-3 p.m. PDT.

Debuting at the Specialty Coffee Expo, Franke will be exhibiting in its new booth in Portland. “We are happy to present our completely redesigned booth, which underlines the quality and innovative character of our brand. There are a ton of exciting things happening with Franke at the show this year, one of which is our sponsorship of the IWCA breakfast in support of bringing together a diverse global audience and the empowerment of women in the coffee industry,” said Brittany Tresemer, marketing director at Franke. “Friday-Sunday, we will have a drawing for a chance to win a one-hour virtual barista workshop with Wojceich Tysler…the winner will have the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with our barista champion. We look forward to seeing you there, stop by Franke booth #1429 and have a latte!”

Franke Coffee Systems, a division of the Franke Group, is a technology and solution provider of fully automatic coffee machines for professional coffee making needs.