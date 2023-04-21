Chocolate Bundt Cakes

Hostess Brands launched Hostess Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts. The new Baby Bundts flavor is an extension of one of the brand’s most loved product lines. Baked with real cocoa, Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts feature rich chocolate cake topped with a delicious drizzle. The bundt cakes have no artificial colors or flavors and contain no high-fructose corn syrup. Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts will be available at convenience stores nationwide in 2.5-ounce single-serve packages.

