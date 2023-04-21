RATIONAL USA Partners With PMR

Through the partnership, RATIONAL USA hopes to strengthen its brand while increasing sales growth.

RATIONAL USA has partnered with PMR. With decades of industry experience; complementary lines of heavy equipment; and its extensive outside sales, inside sales support and culinary support, PMR offers customers some of the best resources in the Manufacturers’ Agents Association for the Foodservice Industry (MAFSI) Region 14.

PMR’s commitment to sales and customer service excellence is recognized throughout the industry. RATIONAL USA is looking forward to a fruitful partnership.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome PMR to the RATIONAL family. With over 50 years of experience in the market, along with their solid reputation, we’re confident that collectively we’ll be able to strengthen the RATIONAL brand while driving sustainable sales growth in MAFSI Region 14,” said Ryan Elsen, vice president of street sales for RATIONAL USA.

The RATIONAL Group specializes in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 2,300 people worldwide.