Software Program for Retailers

Stuzo has launched Retailer Connect, its fourth software product focused on empowering retailers to generate unmatched business outcomes and value. It addresses a set of business opportunities, including:
- Enabling corporate management to set, measure and reward Wallet Steering program performance and outcomes for site-level participation in corporate-run programs
- Enabling corporate management to attribute Wallet Steering program member acquisition and transaction volume to specific site-level employees, stores and regions
- Providing visibility for site-level management into corporate-run program objectives
- Enabling site-level management to participate in and augment corporate-run programs, including bringing a site-level brand and existing backcourt program to life alongside a corporate-run program
Stuzo
www.stuzo.com