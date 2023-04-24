Casey’s Participates in ‘Rolling Remembrance’ American Flag Relay

One of Casey's c-stores was a stop along the relay that supported the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Casey’s recently took part in the eighth annual “Rolling Remembrance” American flag relay, an event put together by PepsiCo. The chain’s Ankeny, Iowa, store was a designated stop along the relay, which supports the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Casey’s and PepsiCo paid tribute to our nation’s fallen service members and military families during the outdoor event as part of the 8,000-plus-mile long relay of an American flag flown in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012. Utilizing normal business routes, PepsiCo’s extensive network of U.S. military veteran drivers passed off the storied flag at the event.

Attendees heard from Casey’s CEO Darren Rebelez, PepsiCo’s logistics and transportation director Jerry Brown, Children of Fallen Patriots development officer Lily Long and program beneficiary Abbie Wittwer.

“At Casey’s, service is part of our core values, and it’s why recognizing the sacrifices and legacies of our nation’s veterans is so important to us. We’re proud to show our gratitude to those who have served our country and their families through meaningful opportunities like the Rolling Remembrance relay and with strong partners like PepsiCo,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO, Casey’s, and U.S. Army veteran.