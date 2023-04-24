Love’s Unveils New Stores in Louisiana and Texas

The new additions bring Love's store count to 19 in Louisiana and 79 in Texas.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened two brand new stores in Mansfield, La., and Harlingen, Texas. The Louisiana location will bring in 80 jobs and 67 truck parking spaces, while the Texas travel stop will bring in 50 jobs and 62 truck parking spaces.

“In adding a 19th location in Louisiana, and a 79th in Texas, Love’s is strengthening our commitment to bringing Highway Hospitality to well-traveled roads where customers need fast, friendly service,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “These new locations will give our customers the amenities they want in the safe, clean environments they expect from Love’s.”

The travel stops are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies and a dog park. The locations also include:

Mansfield, La.

More than 12,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway

67 truck parking spaces

62 car parking spaces

21 RV Hookups (opening soon)

Five diesel bays

Six showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Harlingen, Texas

More than 9,400 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza

60 truck parking spaces

48 car parking spaces

Five diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Mansfield High School athletics department and $1,000 each to Harlingen High School and the City of Combes, Texas.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 610 Love’s locations in 42 states and 22 EZ GO locations. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people.