ProAmpac offers a variety of microwavable packaging options, including the ProActive Recyclable R-2000S, which is made with an innovative polyethylene-based film. The product fulfills the market need for a recyclable packaging option that withstands withstands the demands of a microwave heating environment.

ProActive Recyclable R-2000S is a patent-pending film designed to run on high-speed form/fill/seal equipment and is pre-qualified for store drop-off recycling.

ProAmpac

www.proampac.com