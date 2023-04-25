ACE Opens Registration for 36th Annual Conference

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) has opened registration for its 36th annual conference. The conference, which is taking place this summer, starts Wednesday, Aug. 23, and goes through Friday, Aug. 25, at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center. Even at nearly 50% less carbon intensive than gasoline, when everything counts, ethanol has the potential to reach net-negative carbon emissions. Opportunities exist for significantly more near-term improvements in ethanol’s carbon footprint — from major reduction potential prospects like climate-smart farming practices and the adoption of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies, to what may seem like small efficiency improvements at a plant overtime — everything counts.

“ACE continues working to ensure farmers and ethanol producers are in a position to obtain valuable clean fuel credits for the many steps they are taking to improve ethanol’s carbon score,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “We encourage ethanol producers and industry members to join us in the Twin Cities this summer to discuss these and other initiatives ACE is working on to increase the value of and demand for ethanol.”

“For nearly four decades, biofuel stakeholders have utilized the ACE conference as an opportunity to not only have candid conversations about the latest technology developments and market updates, but also about where the industry is headed and aspires to be,” said Katie Muckenhirn, ACE vice president of public affairs. “We’re developing an event agenda that encompasses what industry leaders need to know and explores topics aimed at framing the continued future success of this industry.”

The conference provides two days of general sessions, including updates from ACE leadership, and this year, event coverage will feature topics like new uses and markets for ethanol producers, the retail marketplace for E15 and E85, farm-to-biofuel carbon market opportunities, and trade developments. The conference also offers breakout sessions with subjects covering the latest in technology updates, strategic planning advice, as well as ways for ethanol plants to lower their carbon score and raise profitability.

For over 35 years, the ACE conference has focused on the people of the ethanol industry and their priorities — an event where ethanol producers meet with retailers, policymakers, researchers and other industry members. This year’s event also includes the option to attend the Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers game on the evening of Aug. 24.