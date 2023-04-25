Crosby’s Donates $86,805 to The Patricia Allen Fund

Crosby’s presented a check for $86,805.13 to representatives of the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. Throughout the NFL football season, Crosby’s offered multiple ways for customers to assist in supporting pediatric critical care through the following donation opportunities:

Crosby’s Fresh-Baked Official “The Mafia Pizza” — 17 cents from every slice purchased

“Gallons for Patricia Allen” — One cent from every gallon of fuel purchased at designated dispensers

Pin-Up Donations — $2 donation directly from customers

“Circle the Wagons” 26 Shirts-Designed Custom T-Shirt — 8% from every t-shirt purchase

“Our Crosby’s customers really responded to supporting an amazing organization that changes lives each day through the Patricia Allen Fund and Oishei Children’s Hospital. Donations through our fuel pumps and customers enjoying the Bills Mafia-endorsed signature “The Mafia Pizza” proved to be a huge success. We are so proud of our associates and customers throughout our stores for coming together to contribute to a premier health center that supports pediatric critical care,” Vice President and General Manager of Crosby’s, Lenny Smith, stated.

With 87 locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania, Crosby’s is the family-owned and -operated hometown choice for fresh signature pizzas, subs, breakfast, on-the-go shopping and fuel.

The Reid Group, headquartered in the city of Lockport, N.Y., is comprised of Crosby’s and Reid Petroleum Corp. The group operates 87 Crosby’s locations throughout upstate New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Reid Petroleum is a full-service independent fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail and wholesale customers. The family-owned business traces its roots to 1922 and is led more than a century later by third- and fourth-generation members along with 1,000 dedicated associates.