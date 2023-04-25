Plant-Based Chocolate Chips

Nestlé Toll House Plant Based Morsels are available in two different varieties, Semi-Sweet Plant Based Morsels and Dark Chocolate Plant Based Morsels. They are made with 100% real chocolate and no preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. The Plant Based Morsels can be baked in or sprinkled on any plant-based desserts, cupcakes, ice cream, yogurt, etc. or eaten straight from the bag.

Nestlé Toll House Plant Based Morsels offer a substitute to the original and come in a nine-ounce bag at a suggested retail price of $5.19.

Nestlé

www.nestle.com