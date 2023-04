Modelo has launched Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas, a new line of vibrant and flavorful spiked malt beverages that celebrate the bold, fruit-forward taste of authentic aguas frescas found in Mexican street markets. Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas is currently available in four varieties, including Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Piña (Pineapple), Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Flor de Jamaica (Hibiscus), Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Sandía (Watermelon) and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas Pepino y Limón (Cucumber-Lime).

All varieties have less than 0.5% carbonation, resulting in a smooth and non-carbonated taste experience. They come in at 4.5% alcohol by volume and contain 20-25 grams of sugar.

