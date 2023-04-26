7-Eleven Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

To help celebrate Cinco de Mayo, 7-Eleven is offering customers 10 mini tacos for $2 now through May 5.

For Cinco de Mayo, 7-Eleven is offering a new deal for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members. Now through May 5, customers can receive 10 mini tacos for $2 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

These crispy and crunchy tacos come with a spicy beef filling made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices and other flavors stuffed into miniature crispy corn tortillas.

