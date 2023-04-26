Engaging C-Store Chain Celebrates 1,000th Store

A first-ever series of digital collectibles to commemorate the opening of a convenience store chain’s 1,000th store nationwide in Converse, Texas, (933 S. Seguin Road) has been released.

The limited-edition collectibles, also known as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), will be given away for free to loyal fans starting Wednesday, April 26, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once they launch, fans can claim their very own QuikTrip (QT) digital collectible through OpenSea, an NFT marketplace.

“These 1,000 digital collectibles provide a unique way to celebrate this milestone with our employees and customers who helped make this moment possible,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “Through the NFTs, we’ve found a way to recognize them while doing something special that we’ve never done before.”

Each digital collectible depicts a distinctive avatar with randomly generated features, paired with the iconic QT red shirt. This creates a truly unique collectible sure to delight QuikTrip’s fans and followers.

Everything from the hairstyles to the facial expressions can vary wildly, so fans may receive an NFT that almost looks out of this world.

“Creating extraordinary experiences for our customers is at the heart of what we do, from our friendly employees to our full-service kitchens,” Jefferson-Smith said. “These digital collectibles allow us to continue to offer our customers that little something extra that QT is known for.”

Like most NFTs, these digital collectibles are minted using the Ethereum blockchain and the use of crypto currency, but unlike most NFTs, they’re free and not intended for resale. However, because there will be a limited number of them, each one will have its own value for the fans that own them. Owners of these digital collectibles can use theirs as an avatar for their social profiles, trade them with other fans or retain them as a digital keepsake.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 1,000 stores in 17 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those

communities.