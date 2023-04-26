Insulated Wrap for Fresh Food

Novolex is introducing Power Prep wrap for grab-and-go hot sandwiches and other freshly made foods. The new wrap is laminated and insulated to keep food tasting fresh as it moves from the freezer to thawing and re-heating, and while it’s held under heat at the point of sale.

Power Prep wrap uses non-fluorinated oil-and-grease-resistant paper that is laminated to a liner using a honeycomb pattern that creates an insulated layer. The wrap can also be custom printed to include branding and promotional messages.

Novolex

www.novolex.com