Parker’s to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Location

On May 1, customers can help Parker’s celebrate the opening of its new North Charleston, S.C., c-store during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Parker’s is hosting a grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new kitchen conveniently located at 5644 N. Rhett Ave. in North Charleston, S.C., on May 1, starting at 11 a.m.

The company’s 75th retail location features Southern-inspired food prepared fresh on-site, including hand-breaded southern fried chicken tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese and a complete menu of breakfast offerings, including egg casserole; sausage, egg and cheese biscuits; and more.

The new Parker’s Kitchen location — which is the company’s 12th store in metro Charleston, S.C., and 31st store in South Carolina — features a new Lowcountry-inspired prototype offering a modern, contemporary glass-front façade with lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.