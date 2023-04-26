Sheetz Records More Than 2 Million EV Charging Sessions

Throughout its extensive network of electric vehicle stations, Sheetz has offered charging at 95 different c-stores.

Pennsylvania-based Sheetz announced that it has serviced customers with electric vehicle (EV) charging more than 2 million times, reported The Business Journal.

EV charging sessions took place throughout the chain’s network of 650 chargers at 95 different store locations. The company initially began offering EV charging in 2012, before electric vehicles were as commonplace as they are today.

“With nearly 700 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio, Sheetz has an established infrastructure with plans to expand our electric vehicle charging network in the future,” said Trevor Walter, vice president of Petroleum Supply Management at Sheetz, noted by The Business Journal.

With a new store opening in Dayton, Ohio, next year, the company also has plans to expand into Michigan in 2025.

