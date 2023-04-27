Rutter’s Launches 2023 Summer Sweepstakes

This summer Rutter's VIP Rewards members have a chance to take a $15,000 vacation and the opportunity to win over $100,000 in prizes.

Rutter’s announced it is going to reward its VIP members with its 2023 Passport to Summer Sweepstakes. Having started on April 24, the central Pennsylvania-based chain is giving away over $100,000 in prizes to its VIP customers over the summer months. One lucky VIP customer will even win $15,000 that can be used toward their dream vacation.

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter’s VIP Rewards member, which they can do through Rutter’s mobile app or online. For each participating item purchased at a Rutter’s location, customers will receive a digital game ticket, emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets will reveal instant prizes, sweepstakes entries or include two collect-to-win markers. Instant Prizes include free food and drinks from participating companies, including Red Bull, Monster Energy, Coke, Pepsi, Rutter’s Dairy and many more. Sweepstakes’ entries and collect-to-win game pieces provide a chance to win $50 Rutter’s gift cards, free fuel for a year, free X-Large Rutter’s coffee for a year, free Snapple or Gold Peak beverages for a year, along with the grand prize of $15,000.

Rutter’s Passport to Summer Sweepstakes runs through Aug. 27.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.