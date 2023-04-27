Yesway Debuts New Allsup’s C-Store

Yesway opened its newest Allsup’s location at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 1, just in time for the busy spring and summer racing season.

Yesway and TMS recently reached a multi-year agreement naming Allsup’s as the new official convenience store of Texas Motor Speedway. The store at TMS is a first-of-its-kind Allsup’s Express Grab & Go concept that offers race fans an opportunity to enjoy Allsup’s burritos, chimichangas and other Allsup’s favorites to keep them fueled up for race day.

“We are thrilled to bring Allsup’s to Texas Motor Speedway and share our brand of hospitality with race fans,” said Doug Wald, senior vice president of retail operations, Yesway.

“Our stores have been a staple in the Southwest for nearly 70 years. We’re excited to warmly welcome the hundreds of thousands of NASCAR and IndyCar enthusiasts who visit the Speedway each year,” added Brian Ashburn, Yesway’s senior vice president of retail operations.

The 1,600-square-foot store is located inside Gate 4 on the main concourse at the Speedway, which hosts NASCAR events, IndyCar races, concerts and more throughout the year. Beer and other general merchandise items that people might need at events, like sunscreen, pain relievers and beverages, are among the items available for purchase. Customers who visit the Allsup’s Grab & Go store at TMS will be checked out by employees using handheld card readers rather than traditional cash registers, enabling them to grab, go and quickly return to enjoying the excitement of auto racing.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway’s geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest.