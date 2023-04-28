Enmarket Continues to Expand in Georgia

Enmarket has opened its new c-store in Richmond Hill, Ga., and plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 4.

To celebrate the opening of its new c-store in Richmond Hill, Ga., located at 3651 Highway 17, Enmarket announced it is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 4 at 11 a.m.

“We are excited to be able to serve our customers in Bryan County better,” said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket, a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group. “This new store will allow us to help motorists and shoppers in one of the fastest-growing communities in the Southeast.”

Although the new store has already had a “soft” opening, the formal ribbon-cutting ceremonies give the press and the public a chance to celebrate the opening as well. Guests will be treated to product samplings of fan favorites and free giveaways.

The new location is at the intersection of Highway 17 and Harris Trail Road. Enmarket stands less than two miles from Exit 90 on I-95 and Richmond Hill High School.

The Harris Trail store becomes the 130th store in Enmarket’s inventory across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Its build is a refinement of Enmarket’s prototype, the store location next to the corporate offices off Ogeechee Road near Chatham Parkway, optimizing unused space in the original design and eliminating equipment. These adjustments make the store more efficient to build, operate and shop in, but the look and feel of the prototype has been retained.

The new store includes foodservice from the Eatery and Mooz frozen yogurt and offers an in-bay Marketwash car wash

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 130 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast-casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company was founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964.