Breyers’ vanilla ice cream is now available in a non-dairy oat milk format — Breyers Non-Dairy Vanilla. Featuring a formula upgrade with real oat milk, this new offering delivers on the creamy Breyers qualities that fans know. Vanilla that is sustainably sourced and real flecks of vanilla bean take this non-dairy dessert to the next level. Breyers Non-Dairy Vanilla is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.79 for a 48-ounce tub.

Unilever

www.unilever.com