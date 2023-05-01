GPM Investments Kicks Off New Promotion

Now through May 16, enrolled GPM Investments loyalty customers can save on a variety of items in the chain's c-stores.

ARKO Corp.’s GPM Investments has announced its latest promotions, running now through May 16. Enrolled loyalty customers across GPM’s family of community brands can save on a variety of items in-store. Also, on March 29, the company launched its new fas REWARDS app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play. The upgraded app offers enrolled loyalty members exclusive in-app offers, order and delivery, fuel pricing locators and more.

“As the weather improves, we’re focused on providing our customers with deals to make the most of this spring season,” said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. “When combined with exclusive in-app only deals and personalized savings offered through our new and improved app, our fas REWARDS loyalty program offers enrolled members countless ways to save in-store and at the pump.”

Enrolled loyalty members can make the most of the app by signing in each week to view the latest deals, which rotate weekly. Upcoming highlights to keep an eye out for include:

Free Kinder Joy Egg or Kinder Joy Variety Egg (limit one per customer) through May 2

Free BIC mini lighter starting May 3 through May 9

$3 in fas BUCKS to celebrate Mother’s Day beginning May 10 through May 16

Additionally, GPM is partnering with suppliers to provide enrolled loyalty members with deals all season long. Customers can visit the app for additional savings, including:

Buy one get one free 14-ounce Core Power

Buy one Cape Cod or Kettle two-ounce Chips, and get one for $1

Buy one get one free 700-milliliter Life Water

Buy one get one free Jack Links Beef Jerky Classic Stick

Buy two 16-ounce Red Bulls and receive 10 cents off per gallon

With these savings, enrolled fas REWARDS members in participating states can “Buy More, Stack More, Save More” on fuel by stacking savings up to $1 per gallon off their next fuel purchase, up to 20 gallons. Customers in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin can continue to stack points which turn into fas BUCKS at their local GPM stores. Fuel discounts vary based on state law.

Based in Richmond, Va., ARKO Corp. operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to fleet fueling sites.