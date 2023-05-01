Mexican Street Corn-Flavored Corn Nuts

The makers of the Corn Nuts brand have announced the latest flavor, Corn Nuts Mexican Street Corn flavor crunchy corn kernels. Inspired by elotes — a classic Mexican corn snack roasted and served right on the cob — the chili and citrus flavors pair perfectly with the distinct crunch of Corn Nuts snacks.

The distinct late-night neon look of the package will stand out with other classic flavors like original, ranch and barbecue. Corn Nuts crunchy corn snacks are perfect for on-the-go snacking, or as a tasty addition to a packed lunch or snack drawer.

