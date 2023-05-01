Microwavable Pasta Bake and Macaroni and Cheese

Stouffer’s has released a full line of microwavable side dishes, including a Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake and Macaroni and Cheese. The Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake features rotini pasta and broccoli tossed in a real cheddar cheese sauce and topped with breadcrumbs, giving the dish a homemade taste.

The fan-favorite Stouffer’s Macaroni and Cheese features freshly made macaroni in creamy, real cheddar cheese sauce. Now available in a side dish portion, the product compliments almost any meal.

