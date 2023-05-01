Mountain View Co-Op Unveils Fully Rebuilt Location

Mountain View Co-Op — a c-store chain that operates throughout central Montana — announced the opening of a completely redesigned store in Black Eagle, Mont., reported KRTV Great Falls. The old store had been operating in that location for more than 80 years before it was torn down and rebuilt to what it is now.

Due to the history of this location, the company has noted that it is very excited to honor the legacy of the company with this brand-new site.

“We go back to the 1930s with this location and have seen several changes. So, what we wanted to do with this site here because there’s a lot of history in this site for us as a company, is let it show a reflection of who we are as a company, and that’s an ag-based company based in North Central Montana,” said Art Schmidt, CEO of Mountain View Co-Op, in KRTV Great Falls’ video segment.

The new location also features a fully functional casino with a full-service bar.

“Just the fact that we can service anybody that wants to pull up and get fuel and buy their basic needs. And now that we have the casino, we pretty much have the whole package between the two locations,” said Foster Senisbaugh, location manager for the two Mountain View Co-Op locations.

For the team at Mountain View Co-Op, the reopening of its Black Eagle, Mont., location is as much a win for the company as it is for the community.