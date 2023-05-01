QuickChek Opens Store in New York

The QuickChek c-store, located in Nanuet, N.Y., opened on April 25 with a "Fresh to Go" interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience.

QuickChek recently opened its first store in Rockland County. The new 6,752-square-foot store at 330 Route 59 West in Nanuet, N.Y., opened on Tuesday, April 25. The Nanuet store is also QuickChek’s 14th store in the Hudson Valley.

Innovations include a “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for those who live, work in and travel through the area. Amenities also include no-fee ATMs, which provide additional added value to consumers; 16 fueling positions; indoor seating for 11 people; and ample parking with 71 parking spaces.

More than half of the new store is dedicated to freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek’s guaranteed fresh-brewed hot and iced coffees, to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shoppers.

The new spring menu features comfort food with pulled pork subs such as Pulled Pork & Pickles, Pulled Pork & Slaw and Triple Nashville Hot Pulled Pork; Nashville Hot Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Southwest Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese and BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese; and Slow-Cooked Hickory Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Breakfast Bowls and Spicy Carnitas Breakfast Burritos, all available now.

“We are thrilled to expand the QuickChek brand into Rockland County and add to our growing presence in the Hudson Valley,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. “We make a difference in people’s everyday lives by providing one-stop shopping for customers’ everyday needs. We look forward to serving Nanuet with foodservice, quality brand offerings and total customer dedication for which we are known. Customers can also enjoy being able to choose their convenience, whether they shop in-store, from home, from their phone or on the go.”

Nanuet, N.Y., shoppers who are new QuickChek Rewards members can also enjoy four weeks of special offers: week one offers a free any size coffee or fountain drink; week two offers a $1 breakfast sandwich; week three offers 50% off any six-inch sub; and week four offers 50% off any fresh snack item.

The new store is open 24 hours a day, allowing consumers to create made-to-order breakfast items, personalize their oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, wraps and salads, as well as customize hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them, or select freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek operates 160 stores including 97 with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, N.Y.