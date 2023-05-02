Citrus-Flavored Vodka Spritz Variety Pack

FRESCA Mixed added three new flavors to its Vodka Spritz flavor experience to complete the first FRESCA Mixed Variety Pack. In addition to the original FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz flavor Grapefruit Citrus, the variety pack features Mango Citrus, Mixed Berry Citrus and Pineapple Citrus. The launch of FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack makes it easier for consumers to enjoy the taste of the citrus soda pre-mixed with premium vodka, now in a variety of flavors.

The FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack is at retailers across the nation in eight-pack 12-ounce cans featuring two of each flavor for a suggested retail price of $17.99-$19.99.

Constellation Brands Inc.

www.cbrands.com

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com