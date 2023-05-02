Love’s Offers Free TirePass and Discounted DOT Inspection

Through May, drivers can receive a free in-shop TirePass inspection at Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, along with $10 off Department of Transportation inspections.

Loves Travel Stops is helping drivers prepare for the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Roadcheck by offering them a free in-shop TirePass inspection and complimentary visual inspection if they purchase a truck care service at more than 430 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations during the month of May. Love’s is also offering $10 off Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections.

“Around the clock, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco team members help drivers get back on the road quickly while helping ensure their trucks are safe and legal,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care. “Our deals on inspections will help save professional drivers even more time and money while they fuel up and prepare for the CVSA International Roadcheck.”

The CVSA International Roadcheck takes place May 16-18, and CVSA-certified officials will inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers across North America. This year’s Roadcheck will focus on anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and cargo securement. ABS helps reduce the risk of collisions by allowing the driver to maintain control of the vehicle while braking. Proper cargo securement helps maintain the vehicle’s maneuverability while preventing traffic hazards and collisions.

Love’s continues to grow its network of Truck Care and Speedco shops to provide more options for professional drivers. So far this year, six new on-site Speedco locations have opened next to Love’s Travel Stops, including Patterson, Calif.; Morris, Ill.; Normal, Ill; Lafayette, Ind.; Loudon, Tenn.; and New Boston, Texas. In addition, Love’s is investing in upgrading older Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of its Strategic Remodel Initiative.

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.