FriendShip Kitchen Opens New Site

FriendShip Stores announced the grand opening celebration of the 20th FriendShip Kitchen, in Oak Harbor, Ohio. The new store offers the FriendShip Kitchen proprietary food and beverage program and is one of 29 FriendShip c-stores the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie, from Toledo, Ohio, over to Cleveland and down to central Ohio.

The official celebration will commence on Monday, May 8, with a five-day promotion featuring deals, giveaways and events to welcome neighbors to the new store. Events will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening and will be attended by Chelsea Carvalho & Olivia Beck, fourth-generation Beck Suppliers owners, local dignitaries and FriendShip employees.

“The first 25 guests each day May 8-12 will receive a free french toast breakfast sandwich and are eligible to register to win one of several daily prizes for free chicken dinners, free family-sized pizzas or a $25 FriendShip gift card,” explained Kirk Matthew, vice president of retail. “Guests will also be eligible to enter and win a $100 gift card, which will be drawn after the last day of the festivities.”

The newest FriendShip Kitchen is located at 323 W Water St. and offers FriendShip Fuel and the proprietary FriendShip Kitchen restaurant menu. It also features FriendShip’s award-winning loyalty program, where guests can enjoy exclusive member-only benefits, including discounts on fuel.

“There really is something for everyone — from stuffed burritos and egg sandwiches for breakfast, paired with fresh bean-to-cup coffee brewed from premium locally roasted beans, to our lunch and dinner choices ranging from salads to sandwiches, savory crust pizza and FriendShip Famous hand-breaded chicken,” said Chelsea Carvalho. “Guests are really enjoying the fresh tasty meals and snacks made by our FriendShip Kitchen staff.”

These promotions and activities will extend through May 12. During the five-day celebration, guests will be treated to discounted coffee and fountain soda, product sampling as well as other specials from the FriendShip Kitchen. Increased FriendShip Rewards discounts will be in full swing as well. FriendShip Kitchen foods are freshly prepared daily in store. Live radio remotes and giveaways will round out the celebration.

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers Inc. is a family-owned and -operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company-operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Propane & Fuels distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. Beck Fuel Systems specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems, and Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, supports and operates car washes.