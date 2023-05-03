Gulf Oil Relaunches Gulf Pay

In partnership with Stuzo, Gulf Oil customers who use Gulf Pay have a new everyday savings of three cents off per gallon of fuel.

Gulf Oil has partnered with Stuzo to relaunch its new program Gulf Pay.

“We’re excited to be partnered with Stuzo for the relaunch of Gulf Pay, including a robust loyalty offering and a more rewarding experience for the user,” said Nikki Fales, vice president, marketing and payments at Gulf Oil. “Our partnership with Stuzo sets the stage for future enhancements that will further benefit our network of Gulf distributors and dealers and their customers.”

Gulf Pay launched with a new everyday savings of three cents off per gallon of fuel for all program members who are fully enrolled and complete purchases using Gulf Pay as their payment method. New program members and those who migrate from Gulf’s previous app will enjoy a one-time rollback of 15 cents off per gallon of fuel when paying with the Gulf Pay web or iOS/Android mobile app experiences. Currently, all major network open loop cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay are supported for in-app payments, both at the pump and in-store.

“Our partnership with Stuzo is a game changer,” continued Fales. “With access to Stuzo’s Wallet Steering solution, we can better understand our consumers’ fuel purchasing behavior in a new way. Stuzo enables us to apply this data in real time to drive incremental fuel gallons by targeting consumers with hyper-personalized offers.”

Stuzo’s Wallet Steering product features and proprietary Wallet Steering method will enable Gulf to track its existing share of program member Wallet Capacity and programmatically capture its incremental Wallet Opportunity. Gulf will be able to grow its member base, grow member engagement rates, grow fuel and in-store transaction volume, grow basket size and increase its share of members’ fuel Wallets profitably and at scale across its entire network of distributors, dealers and consumers.

“Gulf is a well-respected fuel brand with an incredible 120-plus year heritage,” said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer, Stuzo. “We’re honored to support Gulf in its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and quality fuels while strengthening the communities it touches. The relaunch of Gulf Pay is just the beginning of a multi-year journey Gulf and Stuzo have embarked on, with the goal of further improving how Gulf engages with its retailers, builds loyal relationships with its consumers and delivers greater business outcomes.”

Gulf Oil is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,400 Gulf-branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private-label locations nationwide.