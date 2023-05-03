How Do I Make My Foodservice Stand Out?

C-store retailers should utilize signage, a website menu and signature items, among other tactics, to draw customers to their foodservice options.

With foodservice continually growing as a major profit center for c-stores, the competition for consumer share of stomach stretches beyond other stores to include quick-service restaurants. As a result, c-store retailers need to find innovative ways to make their foodservice offering stand out.

The first thing is to make sure your customers know that you offer foodservice. That requires signage in the stores and at the pumps, a featured spot (including menu) on your website, inclusion in your ads (with high-value coupons to encourage trial) and flyers to put in bags at checkout.

Bundle foodservice items with other popular products throughout the stores such as chips, soda or cookies. Place signage in those areas promoting the bundles to emphasize your fresh food offerings.

Once customers are drawn to check out your foodservice, whether made-to-order or grab-and-go, they should see a spotlessly clean and tidy production and/or sales area featuring a display of tempting foods. A menu board should be prominently placed with any specials highlighted.

If you have a roller grill, make sure the food that is on it is also fresh and tempting. Customers are judging your foodservice on every item they can see.

Create or identify a menu item that you do especially well or that is unavailable at other foodservice providers in your market area and make that your signature item. Build promotions around that signature item and any creative variations of that item consistently.

Make sure that customers know they can customize their foodservice purchases at the point of order and condiment bar. Have store staffers check the condiment bar frequently for cleanliness and neatness.

Make limited-time offers (LTOs) a regular part of your marketing strategy to keep your menu fresh and customers interested. Stay aware of local and national food trends as well as seasonal ingredients and flavors to make your LTOs exciting.

Sample foodservice items such as bite-sized pieces of sandwiches and salads in little cups in your stores, especially during high-traffic times of the day. If you are running a special, have the person giving out the samples advise customers about it.

If feasible for your stores, offer an order-ahead option to make purchasing foodservice items from your stores ultra convenient, You might also consider partnering with a third-party delivery service such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and/or Door Dash.