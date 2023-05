Chipoys offers authentic rolled tortilla chips with premium ingredients. The brand has four options in its lineup of full-flavored chip choices, including Original, Fire Red Hot, Chile Limon and Spicy Ranch. The snack has 160 calories, 2 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per serving, with no trans-fat or cholesterol.

Chipoys are coated with tangy seasonings and added heat, and the product pays tribute to traditional Mexican flavors in the form of a rolled chip.

Chipoys

www.chipoys.com