High Noon has launched its “Sun’s Up” campaign, with a focus on the company’s new Tequila Seltzer. The beverage features real tequila, real juice and comes in a variety eight-pack with a suggested retail price of $21.99. Flavors available in the variety pack include Strawberry, Lime, Grapefruit and Passionfruit.

The “Sun’s Up” campaign developed with creative agency Preacher will shed light on the new product with three different TV spots.

