Thorntons Opens New Tennessee Location

Thorntons' third c-store in Lebanon, Tenn., will have a grand opening ceremony on May 5.

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest store at 1525 West Main St. in Lebanon, Tenn. The company now operates a total of 19 stores in Tennessee and three in the Lebanon community. The store will open on May 5 at 6 a.m.

This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.55 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient guest experience

LED lighting for guest and team member safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s on-site kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean-to-cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice

20 auto fueling positions

Thorntons invites the community to be part of the big day on May 5. There will be a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this time and while supplies last, guests who enter the new store will receive a Thorntons gift card which they can immediately scan at the register to determine the value.

One lucky guest will win a $1,000 gift card. In addition, there will be music, games and giveaways.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Thorntons leadership will present Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the BP portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high-quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary.