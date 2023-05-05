New Scone Dough Sizes

Rich Products expanded its Scone Dough Portfolio. New additions to the lineup include six new 2.5-ounce and 3.75-ounce Rustic Scone Dough offerings made with wholesome, high-quality ingredients. Rich’s scone dough is pre-cut and goes from the freezer to the oven.

Rich’s Rustic Scone Dough features a traditional, biscuit-like texture with shape options of round, triangle, rectangle and scalloped round. Customers can choose from five flavors: Blueberry, Cranberry Orange, Cinnamon Chip, Chocolate Chunk and Raspberry. These are available in a wide range of shapes and sizes including the new 2.5-ounce (120/case), new 3.75-ounce (96/case) and four-ounce (60/case).

Rich Products

www.RichsConvenience.com