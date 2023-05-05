Orange Cream Soda-Flavored Hard Seltzer

Vizzy has debuted its new limited-edition Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer just in time for summer. The nostalgic flavor reimagines the classic orange cream soda but in hard seltzer form, clocking in at 4.5% alcohol by volume. Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer will be available on store shelves beginning in mid-May for a limited time only.

Vizzy Hard Seltzer is also bringing a packaging refresh that highlights the bold flavor and distinct vibe of each of the brand’s vibrant, dual-flavor variety packs.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

www.molsoncoors.com