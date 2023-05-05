Zero-Sugar Beverage Market Continues to Grow

As consumers continue to want more natural sweeteners and healthier beverage options, the zero-sugar beverage market will surpass $13,150.6 million by 2033.

It is anticipated to accelerate, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Premiumization has helped close the gap between upscale and mainstream markets. As a result, all customers can purchase unique and cutting-edge products. Zero-sugar beverage producers may easily understand the advantages of premiumization. Nowadays, consumers are prepared to pay more for goods that offer value-added features and tangible advantages. Their trust in the brand name and clear labeling is growing. Leading manufacturers are focusing on enhancing consumer-facing items in terms of product quality.

“Consumers are expected to use plant-based sweeteners increasingly regularly, such as stevia and monk fruit. These offer a wholesome, calorie-free replacement for regular sweeteners. Additionally, the market is expected to see a surge in product innovation. Leading companies are preparing to launch new flavors and practical ingredients to appeal to consumers who are health-conscious,” a lead analyst said.

Modern customers can now find goods that meet their unique needs and preferences, whether it be for taste, convenience or nutrition, thanks to the growing selection of zero-sugar beverages. Cola, orange, lemon, watermelon, guarana, grape and strawberry are popular flavors in the zero-sugar beverage market. Beverages without added sugar are also offered in polyethylene terephthalate bottles, glass bottles and cans. Consumers are increasingly choosing beverages with all-natural ingredients and no added sugar. Additionally, there is a discernible trend toward the consumption of sugar substitutes and natural food additives.

Producers are developing goods with natural ingredient compositions and little processing to meet the rising demand for sustainable beverages. This is demonstrated by the labels on beverages that read “no added sugar,” “zero sugar,” “light” and “diet,” which help customers make informed purchases.

Leading businesses frequently release novel items with distinctive flavors and advertise them as either “new editions” or “limited editions.” Even before the product is introduced, this marketing method creates consumer enthusiasm and expectation, which may help the product do better in the market.

The U.S. zero-sugar beverages market is projected to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period. Several consumers in the country might have dietary restrictions that limit their sugar intake, such as those with diabetes. Zero-sugar beverages provide a way for these individuals to enjoy a sweet drink without impacting their blood sugar levels.

