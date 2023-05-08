ARKO Receives $1.5 Billion in Funding

ARKO extended the term of its program agreement with Oak Street. Additionally, it increased its credit line to $800 million.

ARKO Corp. announced two separate agreements that enhance the company’s dealmaking flexibility and long-term growth strategy.

On May 2, ARKO subsidiary GPM Investments LLC, together with affiliates of Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital, entered into a third amendment to the program agreement with Oak Street. This amendment extends the term of the program agreement and provides for an aggregate of up to $1.5 billion of capacity from the date the amendment was signed through Sept. 30, 2024. This $1.5 billion is in addition to the funding for the previously announced acquisition of WTG Fuels Holdings LLC, which is expected to close in the second quarter.

Additionally, ARKO subsidiary GPM Petroleum LP renewed and extended its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by Capital One, National Association. The credit line was increased by $300 million to $800 million, and its maturity was extended to May 2028.

In aggregate, ARKO currently has more than $2 billion in available capital for continued merger and acquisition activity, including cash, lines of credit and the extended Oak Street program agreement.

“We believe that these financial commitments position ARKO to continue our long-term growth strategy well into the future,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. “I believe we have the balance sheet strength and liquidity to continue pursuing multiple paths of growth, making disciplined, accretive acquisitions while investing in our core convenience store business to create value for our stockholders.”

ARKO Corp. is a fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S. Based in Richmond, Va., its highly recognizable family of community brands offers prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages and multiple popular quick-service restaurant brands.