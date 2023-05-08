Three Customers Win Lottery at Yesway and Allsup’s Stores

During the month of March, three Texas residents won the lottery at Yesway and Allsup's c-stores.

In March, three customers won the lottery at Yesway and Allsup’s c-stores in Texas. A Hereford, Texas, resident purchased a prize-winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. The ticket was purchased at Allsup’s Store 2167.

A lucky Yesway customer in Lamesa, Texas, had a big prize in-store as well. The Lamesa resident bought a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Yesway Store 1061. This is the fourth of eight top prizes claimed for this game.

In Rule, Texas, a lucky lottery winner scored when they purchased a Texas Lottery Monopoly scratch off ticket at Allsup’s store 2091. The Allsup’s customer had the good fortune of claiming a $250,000 prize.

“We love our customers, and we’re proud to be a lucky location for our customers to purchase their lottery tickets,” said Derek Gaskins, Yesway’s chief marketing officer. “Yesway and Allsup’s are truly great places to play and win.”

Yesway offers a variety of instant lottery games to the thousands of customers who visit its Yesway and Allsup’s convenience stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska each week. In addition, casino-style rooms with 10 slot machines each are available at the company’s stores in South Dakota.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway’s geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest.