What Are the Benefits of a Mobile Loyalty Program?

C-stores are better able to market to customers and provide a more personalized experience for guests with a mobile loyalty program.

C-stores are providing more value for customers as they integrate their loyalty programs into their mobile app, allowing them to gain better data on shoppers and offer more targeted promotions.

More c-stores are launching mobile apps and integrating their loyalty program into that app. The move from loyalty cards to a mobile loyalty program allows c-stores to better market to customers and provide a more personalized experience for guests.

Customers can track their rewards more easily inside a mobile app, and with better data into shoppers, c-stores can target customers with personalized incentives that better fit the shopper’s needs. Yesterday’s one-size-fits-all approach to promotions isn’t resonating as well with millennials and Gen Z, who are used to promotions that are more personalized.

With the loyalty program integrated into a c-store’s mobile app, gone are the days of forgotten loyalty cards, as customers always have their phone on hand. C-stores can push coupons and promotions, and club programs can be converted to a digital format that is easy for shoppers to track in real time.

Additional features can help add value to the app and the loyalty program. Features might include gamification that can keep customers engaged with the app. The app can add more value by including mobile payment, store locator capabilities to help shoppers find the nearest site, gas prices, and even order ahead and delivery capabilities.

GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., announced the launch of its new fas REWARDS app in April, noting the new app includes age-verified offers on tobacco and alcohol.

All of this provides value to customers, which helps keep your brand top of mind on their next shopping trip.

The biggest benefits to retailers are gaining better data on customer identity and shopping habits that can be used to inform everything from planograms to promotions that truly resonate, and more engagement from customers, who now have rewards balances at their fingertips and multiple reasons to engage with the mobile app.