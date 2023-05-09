7-Eleven Offers Mother’s Day Deal

7-Eleven announced it is celebrating Mother’s Day this year with a special deal. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy a $5 whole pizza from participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. For customers spending Mother’s Day at home, 7NOW delivery is available to bring the pizza right to the door.

From classics like Cheese and Pepperoni to unique flavors like Breakfast, 7-Eleven has an option for every mom’s appetite.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.